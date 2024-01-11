Rory Buccheri

Rory is a reporter for The Grocer, focusing on wholesale, convenience and food-to-go.

Prior to joining in 2024, they worked freelance for regional and national papers including the York Press, Metro, Financial Times, TimeOut, whynow, and The Big Issue. Above all, Rory is passionate about culture, social justice, food and travel coverage in the UK and beyond.

When not at The Grocer desk, Rory volunteers as Sponsorship Officer for the Student Publication Association, contributing to its mission to empower the next generation of young journalists.