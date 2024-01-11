Rory Buccheri
Rory is a reporter for The Grocer, focusing on wholesale, convenience and food-to-go.
Prior to joining in 2024, they worked freelance for regional and national papers including the York Press, Metro, Financial Times, TimeOut, whynow, and The Big Issue. Above all, Rory is passionate about culture, social justice, food and travel coverage in the UK and beyond.
When not at The Grocer desk, Rory volunteers as Sponsorship Officer for the Student Publication Association, contributing to its mission to empower the next generation of young journalists.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 846529
- Email:
- rory.buccheri@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Charles Saunders Foodservice announces Victoria Foods acquisition
The acquisition will bring the company’s new joint turnover to £26m, as well as improvements for Victoria Foods
- News
Post Office scandal: Sunak announces new legislation to exonerate victims
PM Rishi Sunak has announced new legislation will be introduced to exonerate and compensate the Horizon scandal victims
- News
Greggs reports strong Christmas trading as sales improve 9% in Q4
Greggs’ record sales in 2023 are the result of a series of strong factors, including a good performance in Q4
- News
Post Office scandal: former chief Paula Vennells hands back CBE
Vennells was CEO from 2012 to 2019, at the height of the Horizon scandal. She has announced she will hand back her CBE effective immediately