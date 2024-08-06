Bubble tea brand Bubbleology is to start selling its signature drinks from mobile Airstream caravans.

The first Airstream will be placed outside Bubbleology’s flagship site in the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, on The Street – one of its highest-footfall walkways.

Open every day at extended hours compared with its permanent shop, it will serve the core menu plus an exclusive pink candyfloss item.

The new mobile site gives the brand versatility to target and test new site locations alongside its growing retail range.

Following the trial, Bubbleology plans to roll out the new format at additional high-footfall locations including other shopping centres, festivals, and leisure and corporate events.

“We’re delighted to unveil our first Airstream site and start this new format of trading as we continue to expand our presence nationwide”, said Bubbleology founder and CEO Assad Khan.

“With this new versatile and mobile serving platform, we hope our latest opening in Westfield Stratford will lead to this being expanded to other regions across the country to further cement our position as the frontrunner in the UK bubble tea market, both in and out of the home.”