Burger King is to give all newly qualified drivers a free burger for one day only, to mark ‘national drive-thru day’ tomorrow (24 July).

The new drivers will have to show their L plates at their local drive-thru and say “BK plates” to redeem their free Whopper or Chicken Royale burger.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said it aimed to inspire confidence in new drivers as “sometimes navigating a drive-thru for the first time can be tricky and leave them feeling like a rabbit in the headlights”.

The chain has also partnered with driving instructor and influencer DGN Driving to create a video with top tips for new drivers to go from “zero to drive-thru hero”.

The offer will be available tomorrow only in all Burger King drive-thrus across the UK.