Indian food-to-go brand Chapati Man is planning to expand its London presence after a “very successful” opening of its flagship store in Whitechapel.

The branch opened in November last year, marking the transition of Chapati Man from concerts and events caterer to physical food-to-go restaurant.

According to co-founder Chris Rai, customer response to the restaurant opening had been “fantastic”. The company was aiming to become the “fastest-growing Indian food-to-go brand in the coming years”, he added.

“The idea is to open three more London sites in the next 12 months,” Rai told The Grocer. “But we have to first build the standards in the flagship store before we roll it on to new units.

“The response we’ve got so far in the area has been excellent in terms of franchise inquiries. People see the brand on the high street, and it’s definitely caught the attention of many.”

According to Rai, Chapati Man has received over 25 franchise enquiries UK-wide since opening.

Expansion in the UK is only part of the brand’s strategy, with Chapati Man boasting global franchises, with a store in New York and one in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Chapati Man was founded in 2007, debuting as a caterer at the Glastonbury Festival. The brand was created by husband and wife Chris and Andrea Rai, who now run it alongside other three members of staff with extensive experience in the food-to-go sector.