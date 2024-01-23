Dessert brand Creams Café has announced a record Christmas performance, with festive sales up 5.8% compared to December last year.

The brand’s strategy to keep serving scoops come rain come shine has also benefited its delivery sales, which rose 2.5%.

Creams Café credits the unprecedented growth on the launch of its hot desserts, which it claims are a first for the UK dessert restaurant sector.

Bestselling hot desserts include the Banoffee Hot Pocket, Sticky Toffee Hot Skillet and Spiced Winter Berry Waffle.

Further menu changes are planned for the coming months, aiming to keep Creams Café a key dessert destination regardless of seasonal conditions.

“We continue to lead the way in the dessert restaurant market with our ongoing commitment to innovation,” said Creams CEO Everett Fieldgate.

“Whilst many consider dessert restaurants a summer destination, we’re changing perceptions, and this is reflected in these strong results.

“With lots of new products in the pipeline, 2024 is going to be an exciting year for the brand.”