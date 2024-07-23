Global food technology company Deliverect has launched a new platform to help foodservice businesses boost sales.

The Pulse platform provides restaurants, QSRs and food-to-go businesses with insights on their visibility, as well as tools to increase order volume and optimise their marketing strategies.

Pulse comes up with a score based on how the business compares with competitors on different categories, including delivery times, customer ratings, and pictures on their digital menu.

By sending companies real-time notifications when the position of their business changes and highlighting areas where to improve, Pulse allows operators to change their strategy accordingly.

The platform is integrated with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and DoorDash, and gathers all insight in one place for businesses to manage via a single account.

Deliverect serves top high street food-to-go clients such as Pret a Manger, Burger King, Popeyes and Pizza Express, among tens of thousands of other small and medium businesses.

“Marketing across multiple third-party apps has traditionally been a manual, repetitive process, without any real way of knowing what is and isn’t working,” said Deliverect CEO and co-founder Zhong Xu.

“While restaurants depend on delivery apps for crucial revenue streams, understanding where to put that spend – or getting an informed look at returns in aggregate – is nearly impossible.

“Pulse brings individual store performance and competitive insights together so that customers can optimise their marketing strategies and improve visibility in search results and food categories while managing spend effectively.

“We’re proud to be empowering this transparency so that the entire ecosystem can be more successful.”