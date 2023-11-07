Scottish family-owned company Glenshire Group has bolstered its Pizza Hut franchise operation with 16 new sites.

It comes after the group, which also operates convenience chain Greens Retail and frozen drinks brand Skwishee, opened its first Pizza Hut franchise next to its convenience store in Kirkcaldy, Fife in September.

The deal completed on 1 November, with all 293 colleagues transferring to Glenshire Group, taking its total number of Pizza Hut sites to 17.

The latest acquisition is made up of standalone sites. MD Harris Aslam said they “harmonised well” with Greens’ existing 21 convenience stores.

“There are significant synergies between our existing convenience retail business and Pizza Hut, which has allowed for seamless integration,” said Aslam.

“We now have a group strength of over 700 colleagues and are on a mission to deliver our shared values of putting our customers and our people at the heart of everything we do. Pizza Hut remains committed to expanding its presence in Scotland, and so we clearly share the same vision for ambitious growth whilst delivering unparalleled quality pizzas.”

Pizza Hut Europe MD Nicolas Burquier said: “We are extremely excited by our partnership with our new franchisee, Glenshire Group, and value the opportunities this brings to local communities, as well as the continued investment in the brand our fans know and love.

“Our business thrives on strong partnerships with our franchisees, and Glenshire Group has a wealth of experience in convenience retail and operating food service. It’s a partnership we are excited about. It’s clear we have the same goals and ambition to drive growth and continuing to deliver our iconic pizzas, making them an ideal partner to expand our Scottish offering.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of Pizza Hut in the UK, I’m grateful for the incredible work of each of our franchisees and all of our team members, who have helped us continue to grow following the pandemic and throughout the cost of living crisis. I appreciate their dedication to the Pizza Hut brand.”