Greggs has increased the price of its sausage rolls by 5p.

The food to go specialist said today that the price of its classic and vegan sausage rolls had increased to £1.25 from £1.20. This marked the first price hike on its signature product since the beginning of 2023.

There have also been hikes on other sandwiches and rolls of up to 10p.

CEO Roisin Currie said the main driver of the price hike was the rise of wages the company introduced at the start of the year.

Meal deals, including breakfast and lunch deals, have remained unaffected.

“Our breakfast, lunch and evening meal deals haven’t changed in price,” Currie said. “We have protected those for the customer to keep offering good value.

“While the picture of inflation hasn’t changed what we set out at the start of the year, wages [were] the biggest cost inflation driver for us this year.

“But we have no expectations that will change through the end of the year, and we have no further price rises planned.”

The Greggs boss, who won The Grocer Cup earlier this month, was speaking as the business posted double-digit sales and profit growth in the first half.

Total first-half sales were up 13.8%, with company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 7.4%. Underlying profit before tax, excluding exceptional items, was up 16.3% to £74.1m.

The increase in sales was driven by extended hours and new menu items including hot bakes and iced drinks.

Currie told The Grocer the evening sales were “growing faster” than daytime sales, albeit from a low base and are now a “really profitable part of the business long term”.