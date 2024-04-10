Greggs has set out to use 100% renewable energy across all operations by the end of 2025.

In 2023, Greggs reported 97% of the electricity and 30% of the gas used across its operations was from renewable sources. It wants to increase the gas figure to 60% by the end of this year.

The company has also pledged to create 25% less food waste compared to 2018 figures, and continue to work towards 100% of surplus food going to food banks.

The company will also open 50 more school breakfast clubs, providing 70,000 meals each school day and bringing the total number to 1,000 by 2025.

Greggs shared the new targets in its fourth sustainability report, which sets out the goals it needs to hit in order to achieve net zero.

However there were no new plans to increase the weighting of its Healthier Choice range, which currently constitutes 30% of total lines.

“I’m delighted that, in key areas, we have already achieved what we set out to do by the end of 2025,” said Greggs CEO Roisin Currie.

“We believe in setting ambitious targets that push us to think innovatively and collaborate effectively, even in demanding circumstances.

“It’s important we continue to look ahead and expand upon our goals beyond 2025. We will focus on what is material to our business in the years ahead, including our responsibility in promoting regenerative and sustainable agriculture.

“We acknowledge the pressing global issue of biodiversity loss and our suppliers and farmers play pivotal roles in addressing this challenge. Greggs is dedicated to supporting them in making a meaningful impact and driving positive change.”