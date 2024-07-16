Greggs is set to build a new national distribution centre to boost its ambient and chilled supply chain capacity.

The fast food chain is working with logistics developer Tritax Symmetry on the project. The 311,551 sq ft DC will occupy a 25-acre plot in Symmetry Park in Kettering.

Tritax is seeking further permission for an additional 100,000 sq ft to enable the bakery giant to expand the site further.

The new logistical expansion follows Greggs’ long-term goal to open over 3,000 shops in the UK, having opened its 2,500th last month.

Symmetry Park is located within a 21-minute drive from the M1/M6. Greggs expects the facility to be operational by the first half of 2027, subject to planning.