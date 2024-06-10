Greggs has announced it will open a new “state-of-the-art” purpose-built facility to support its logistics and manufacturing.

The food-to-go chain will benefit from additional manufacturing capacity for products, including an expansion of its current savoury and sweet lines, as well as increased space for frozen product.

The new depot will occupy a 23-acre plot on the SmartParc Segro, a high-tech food manufacturing site in Spondon, Derby.

The facility will also have additional capacity to meet future growth, including five manufacturing platforms, and give the chain agility to expand into new production lines.

Relying on its own energy centre, the site has been designed with a focus on sustainability, including a rainwater harvesting system, PV panels, EV charging points and bike storage for employees to help reduce local emissions.

The facility is set to open by the end of 2026 and is expected to create up to 600 jobs.

“We are delighted to announce our new state-of-the-art facility at SmartParc Segro Derby,” said CEO Roisin Currie.

“This purpose-built site offers significant flexibility to add new capabilities and lines as our business evolves. This is a significant step in our supply chain investment and will provide much-needed manufacturing and logistics support to power our ambitious growth plans.”

Greggs says the new depot will help deliver its long-term plan to open 3,000 shops. Last month, the chain hit a milestone of 2,500 shops trading across the UK.