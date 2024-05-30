Greggs is to release a ‘yard-long’ sausage roll bundle for ‘national sausage roll day’ on 5 June.

It will be available in two flavours – Classic and Vegan – and is made up of 17 regular sausage rolls boxed together for the price of £15.

Customers will be able to buy the bundle across 10 selected locations across the UK, including London, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The stores have been selected according to how popular Greggs’ top seller is with customers, with Londoners leading the charts for sausage roll fans.

The yard-long bundles will be available exclusively via click & collect on the Greggs app.

Greggs is also offering a free sausage roll available on Just Eat and Uber Eats with orders over £15 placed on the day.