Pasta Evangelists has announced plans to open 20 new franchise sites over the next five years.

The first will open tomorrow (26 July) in Richmond, serving both as a restaurant and community centre.

The Richmond site will be opened in partnership with franchisee Amsric, and will be the brand’s first physical restaurant in London.

It will feature an open kitchen where diners can watch chefs rolling out fresh pasta as they eat, and will also offer takeaway options.

Weekly pasta-making workshops, antipasti, and wine-tasting classes will also be a feature of the new community hub.

A second outlet is planned for Greenwich later this summer.

The Greenwich site will feature a large communal table allowing customers to enjoy their dining experience “the Italian way”.

The company opened a new pasta factory in Harlesden, north London last year, and delivers over 50,000 pasta boxes per month nationwide.

“We’re delighted to launch our first franchise sites in Richmond and Greenwich,” said Pasta Evangelists CEO Alessandro Savelli.

“Not only will a variety of fresh pasta be served in a matter of minutes, but we are also providing a complimentary glass of wine to customers waiting for their meal, free weekly events for the local community, and a warm, Italian hub where customers can enjoy their food either in the restaurant or at home.

“After seven years of operating as a digital business, we are so looking forward to welcoming customers into our new homes.”