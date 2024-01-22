Popeyes has announced nationwide expansion plans which will see the chain add 30 sites to its existing 38.

Its plans for more than 30 new openings in the next 12 months will take its total number of restaurants to over 60 by December 2024.

The new sites include Ilford, Hammersmith, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bishop Auckland, Exeter, Glasgow, Nottingham and Swansea.

Popeyes claims to be the UK’s quickest-growing chicken QSR chain, with its existing estate distributed across the country.

The chain will also open its first-ever travel hub restaurant in London Waterloo station this year, as well as launching a breakfast menu next month.

“We opened our first store in November 2021, to huge hype and acclaim, and customer appetite shows no sign of slowing down. To date, we’ve opened 38 locations up and down the country, and converted legions of fried chicken fans to Popeyes,” said Popeyes chief development officer Tom Byng.

“We’re excited to be giving even more people their first taste of New Orleans as we double our estate in 2024.

“We’re particularly proud of our geographical spread of expansion, including our first-ever travel hub restaurant in Waterloo station, which will be fuelling hungry travellers with great food and a dose of the famous New Orleans spirit.”

The brand, which entered the UK in November 2021, currently has 38 locations, including five drive-thrus, plus seven delivery kitchens across the UK.