Pret a Manger is bringing fruit scones back to its menu for the first time in 10 years.

The item will be rolled out in about 70 stores across the country this week, ahead of Mother’s Day.

Rollout will begin in sites outside of London first, as part of Pret’s strategy to strengthen its regional expansion, and will follow with more locations later this year.

The relaunch comes as Pret continues its menu diversification plan to reach more customers across the UK.

Customers will be able to pair the new sultana-filled scone with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry jam, or enjoy them plain.

As part of Pret’s commitment to reducing food waste, the dough is cut into hexagons during the scone-making process, ensuring “minimal waste and maximum taste”.

“We’re excited to launch Pret’s Fruit Scone”, said UK food & coffee director Katherine Bagshawe. “The fruity sultana scones are a perfect afternoon tea treat.

“We felt it was the right time to bring back scones as we continue to expand our range for our shops outside of the city.”