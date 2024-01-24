Pret is opening its first standalone store in Canada as part of the chain’s global expansion strategy.

The Toronto outlet follows seven concessions operating in A&W restaurants across Vancouver and Toronto since 2022.

The site is part of a wider North America expansion, with 58 shops currently operating across the US.

“This expansion into Canada is a natural next step for Pret globally,” said Pret North America president Jorrie Bruffett.

“We are committed to bringing the Pret brand to more people wherever they are, and after the warm welcome from locals at our Pret pop-ups in Canada, we’re excited to continue expanding our footprint and menu offerings to more Canadians.”

Pret announced any unsold food at the end of the day will be donated to Second Harvest, in an effort to “create lasting, positive change for people and for our planet”.

The food-to-go chain plans to double the size of its business by 2026, as it continues to open new shops around the world.