Food to-go giant Pret a Manger is to open a store in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The new store, located in Belfast city centre, is scheduled to open later this year under a franchise partnership with Carebrook Partnership, which already operates Pret’s stores in the Republic of Ireland.

It will offer a traditional line of Pret’s hot and iced barista-prepared drinks, alongside a selection of cold sandwiches, salads and hot food. Snacks, pastries and cold drinks will also be on offer.

“We’re delighted to be opening Pret’s first-ever shop in Northern Ireland as part of our ambitious plans to bring Pret to more people,” said Pret a Manger UK & Ireland MD Clare Clough.

“We’ve long heard that Belfast locals and visitors would love to have a Pret, so we can’t wait to welcome them to our new shop right in the heart of the city with our longstanding franchise partner Carebrook, who has had much success operating Pret shops in the UK and on the island of Ireland.”

While the opening will represent Pret’s first steps into the Northern Irish market, the chain already has three stores in the Republic of Ireland and is aiming to have up to 20 across the island of Ireland within the next decade, as part of a franchise arrangement with Carebrook that first started in 2022.

“This new opening in Belfast is an important milestone for our partnership with Pret, and it’s fantastic to finally be bringing the Pret brand to Northern Ireland,” said Carebrook Partnership CEO Gerard Loughran.

“The new shop will create 20 jobs in the city and we hope it can become a hotspot for locals and visitors alike. We’re excited to welcome our first customers later this year, where they can enjoy the freshly made food and coffee Pret is known for.”