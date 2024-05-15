St Pancras International is refreshing its food and beverage offer ahead of summer.

As part of the revamp, four new brands will join St Pancras’ offer: Blank Street, Bread & Truffle, Shake Shack and The Breakfast Club.

The move follows growing demand for food to go options, breakfast in particular, which marketing agency Mintel said had surged 6% over the past two years.

This will be the first UK railway location for all four brands.

Further developments in the station include the launch of a new digital wayfinding solution, consisting of a map that shows travellers key facilities, restaurants, and options for platform-side refreshments inside the travel hub.

The development has been labelled as the “most significant food and beverage expansion” the grade 1 listed building has experienced.

The upcoming Paris Olympics is expected to increase footfall at the Eurostar terminal, and increase waiting times at the station, now averaging 45 minutes.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming four new brands to our portfolio of food and beverage offerings and are thrilled that each has chosen St Pancras as their first railway location” said Wendy Spinks, commercial director at St Pancras and HS1 Limited.

“As part of our commitment to continue providing an elevated customer experience, we are offering greater choice and see the foodie experience part of the joys that comes with travelling by train for our domestic and international customers.

“Ahead of major international sporting events in Paris this summer, it’s a good time to introduce new brands and provide greater capacity for customers.”