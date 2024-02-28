Superdrug has cut the price of its own-label oral care range by 20%, supporting a call from the British Dental Association for toothpaste and toothbrushes to be VAT exempt.

The move has seen the price of 60 products in Superdrug’s ProCare range slashed from today (28 February). They include manual toothbrushes from £1.59, electric toothbrushes from £29.59, kids’ toothpaste from 79p and mouthwash from £2.79.

Superdrug said a recent survey of 2,000 people conducted by the retailer had found one in five did not have a regular dentist and 18% admitted they would attempt DIY dentistry on themselves.

The health & beauty retailer said a lack of NHS dentists was leading to ‘dental deserts’ across the UK, with many people forced to go private at extra cost or perform DIY treatments.

The price cuts are part of Superdrug’s ‘Healthy Smile’ campaign, which aims to make oral health more accessible and encourage preventative dental care.

“Oral care products are currently classed as cosmetics and therefore carry the VAT associated with it, making it unaffordable for some people,” said Superdrug own brand director Jamie Archer.

“Hearing from our customers and looking at our research, we hope that by reducing the price of our ProCare range we can help make oral healthcare more affordable for all.”

British Dental Association chair Eddie Crouch said: “Toothbrushes and fluoride toothpaste are key to maintaining good health and shouldn’t be subject to VAT. Families shouldn’t have to pay the price for the dental access and cost of living crises.”