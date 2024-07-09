US fast food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to land in the UK, with 60 locations planned for next year.

The fast food chain originating in Los Angeles will open its first restaurant in London by spring 2025.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has signed an agreement with hospitality investment firm Azzurri Group, the company behind food-to-go chains including Ask Italian and Zizzi.

Dave’s, which describes itself as a “scrappy late-night” chain, has amassed over three million followers across social media platforms.

It will bring its classic flavours to the UK including its customised ‘Reaper’ spiced chicken, which requires a signed waiver before ordering.

“The flavour of Dave’s Hot Chicken resonates across borders, and we’re looking forward to the first UK store getting open soon,” said Dave’s CEO Bill Phelps.

“We know there is an opportunity to make Dave’s Hot Chicken one of the iconic restaurant brands, and we do that by partnering with incredible operators like Azzurri Group”.

Azzurri Group CEO Steve Holmes said: “When we first tried Dave’s Hot Chicken we were blown away as it makes some of the most craveable and delicious food we’ve ever had.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible brand to the UK and to be their partner in this ambitious rollout.”