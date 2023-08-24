Rumours of a nationwide tea shortage have proven little more than a storm in a tea cup, after Tetley workers agreed to a 7% pay rise.

Nearly 200 workers, the majority of whom were “low-paid” and women, according to GMB Union, had voted in favour of strike action.

However, the workforce – employed at Tetley’s factory in Teesside – has now accepted a new, improved offer from Tetley owner Tata Consumer Products.

The pay offer would be backdated to 1 April, GMB said.

Union organiser Laura Maughan hailed the resolution and praised Tata for “finally listening to their workforce”.

She said: “After years of real terms pay cuts, these low-paid, predominantly women workers have stood together and demanded more – and they’ve got it.

“This pay rise will enable them to support their families and stop replying on food banks.

“These workers should be rightly proud of themselves and Tata should be congratulated for finally listening to their workforce.”

A spokesperson for Tata Consumer Products added: “We’re pleased that the continued constructive discussions we’ve had with the unions have reached a positive conclusion with a strong majority acceptance of the revised pay award offered.”

Late last month, members of the Unite union announced walkouts at Irn-Bru maker AG Barr from August to October.

The company has said it has contingency plans in place to prevent disruption to its supply.