Iceland has slashed the price of another 500 weekly shop items as part of its £26m investment in price cuts, bringing the total of price-reduced household items to 1,000.

The retailer also doubled its range of £1 frozen ‘easy teas’ and added 70% of its recently launched 500 new big brands to its three for £3 multibuy deal.

Price cuts are aimed at family staples, including a range of freezer fillers and household favourites that customers buy weekly.

Iceland’s latest price cuts

“Although inflation rates are falling, the cost of living crisis still very much has families in its grip,” said Iceland Foods executive chairman Richard Walker.

“In just two months, we’ve doubled the number of price-slashed products and greatly expanded our range of £1 items.”

Its latest round of 500 discounts meant Iceland had cut more grocery and household products than any other UK supermarket, the retailer claimed.

Top cuts include:

Product Volume Was Now Birds Eye Potato Waffles 10-pack £2.50 £2.25 Iceland chicken thigh fillets 1kg £6.50 £6 Lurpak Lighter spreadable butter 400g £2 £1.50 Aunt Bessie’s Roasties 600g £2 £1.50 McCain Hash Browns 625g £3.20 £2 Pepsi Max 1.25 litres £1.25 £1 Mr Kipling Bakewell Slices 6-pack £2.25 £1.50 Mr Kipling Angel Slices 6-pack £2.25 £1.50 Dairylea Jumbo Cheese Dunkers 4-pack £2.40 £1.75 Munch Bunch Strawberry & Vanilla Double Up 4-pack £2 £1.25 Iceland battered cod fillets 4-pack £4.50 £3.50 Tetley Plus 50% Free 160-pack £5.50 £4

Products added to its £1 value range were Iceland 12 Chicken Nuggets; Iceland 10 Breaded Fillet Fish Fingers; Iceland Chicken & Rice Chinese; and Iceland Penne Carbonara 350g, among others.

Brands included in Iceland’s deals

Brands added to the three for £3 deal were Warburtons 800g Toastie Soft Thick White (£1.40); Warburtons six white rolls (£1.40); and Lindahls 140g Protein Pudding (£1.40).

Additional brands and Iceland own-label products were also added to the retailer’s three for £5, three for £10 and three for £10 new and exclusive offers.

Last month, the retailer announced its “biggest-ever” frozen launch as part of a major refresh. Included in the launch were brands Greggs, Slimming World, Heinz and TGI Fridays. Up to 500 new frozen products were revealed and would be rolled out across its 950 Iceland and 150 Food Warehouse stores by the end of September.