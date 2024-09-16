Iceland Foods has added 800 new lines to its exclusive and own label ranges, as part of its latest innovation blitz.

The range reset includes an expansion of its TGI Fridays range, a full relaunch of products from its Piccolino restaurant range, and six new frozen dishes from Iceland’s recent tie-up with Jamie Oliver.

Products began rolling into Iceland and Food Warehouse stores last week.

Like other supermarkets, Iceland resets its ranges seasonally. While the latest launch includes more than 800 “new” lines, it is also likely to have replaced or improved many existing products. Iceland, however, has not provided details on how many, or in which categories.

The launch of the Jamie Oliver range into Food Warehouse stores – which was revealed exclusively by The Grocer in July – is the most noteworthy new addition. However, Iceland has relaunched several of its existing exclusive lines as part of the reset.

It includes a “full” relaunch of the range of products from the Piccolino restaurant chain, which Iceland owns. Among the 14 new products are a Chilli Prawn Linguine and Bolognese bites, which will be available as part of an existing £10 dine in for two offer.

Following the ‘fakeaway’ theme, Iceland has added a slew of new products to its long-running TGI Fridays range, including a Slow Cooked Ribs and Wings Bucket and an Ultimate Loaded Beef Taco Pizza.

Blue Dragon and Slimming World are other own label exclusive lines to receive an overhaul. The five news lines added to the former are: Tempura Prawns, Teriyaki Beef Noodles, Katsu Chicken, and Salt & Pepper Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza.

Iceland has also added two new lines to its Sides range, launched in partnership with YouTube stars Sidemen earlier this year. They are: Hash Brown Chicken Fries and Halloumi Fries.

“We’re delighted to launch over 800 new products across Iceland and The Food Warehouse as we head into autumn, offering a wide range of products for our customers,” said Paul Dhaliwal, chief commercial officer.

“We’re always listening to feedback from our shoppers and looking for ways to bring them new, innovative and delicious options from some of the biggest brands. We can’t wait for our customers to get their hands on the new range and sample some of the fantastic products and deals on offer.”

Over the past couple of years, Iceland has significantly ramped up its exclusive brands programme, which buyers see as a key point of difference and way of attracting new customers.

In conjunction with its multibuy and three for two offer strategy, the programme has been hailed as a crucial cog behind Iceland’s improved performance over the past year.

In May, Iceland launched an in-house accelerator scheme aimed at helping brands and suppliers create new products for its exclusive ranges. The second pitching session is set to be held in November.