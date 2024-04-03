Iceland Foods has launched a new own-label range of household goods, as it continues with efforts to improve its full shop offer.

The new range, called Home, began rolling into Iceland and Food Warehouse stores nationwide ahead of the Easter weekend.

The launch confirms a story first reported by The Grocer last year based on trademark applications made by the supermarket. The initial 30-product lineup includes household essentials like bleach, laundry gel, washing-up liquid and bin bags.

Dishcloths, freezer bags, sponge scourers and dishwasher cleaner are among some of the other products in the range, which are priced between 75p and £2.

Iceland is also including a selection of the new lines in its growing Mix & Match offers.

The supermarket has increasingly been turning to own label and its exclusive brand partnerships as part of an ongoing programme under group buying director Andrew Staniland to widen its product offer, and change its perception from a frozen “top-up” shop to a fuller range grocer.

The new own label follows the relaunch and expansion of its entire fresh fruit & vegetable category, as revealed by The Grocer in October. Iceland partnered with Irish fruit & veg supplier Keeling’s for the new own-label range, which is branded under the label ‘Keeling’s Love to Grow’.

That was followed by a wave of new NPD in January, including exclusive tie-ups in January and the extension of its entry-level £1 or Less range.

The Grocer understands more categories are currently under review, with new own labels being considered.

Iceland does not publish its results, however latest accounts posted at Companies House suggested that more shoppers were coming through its doors, with sales growing 7.2% in the year to March 2023. The figures did not reveal any detail about volumes, however.

Despite the increase, soaring energy costs and one-off charges saw Iceland’s headline losses balloon to £17.1m during the period. Figures taken from a report issued by Moody’s suggested performance had improved by December 2023, with EBITDA remaining flat at £289m.

Iceland grew sales by 2.2% in the four weeks to 17 March, according to the latest Kantar figures, published last week. Its market share remained largely flat at 2.3%, up from 2.2%.