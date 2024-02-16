Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has partnered with the wellbeing charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in a new charity partnership to improve awareness around mental health and prevent people dying by suicide.

The partnership, which has been described by the charity as the “first of its kind”, aims to break the stigma of talking about suicidal thoughts. It will see new signs and messages rolled out across Iceland stores that signpost customers to sources of support.

Iceland and Food Warehouse staff across the UK will also take part in fundraising activities, with the aim of raising £300,000 for CALM.

CALM offers a range of mental health support services, including a 365-day-a-year hotline for anyone struggling with their mental health.

“Iceland is at the heart of hundreds of communities, with our stores welcoming five million customers every week,” said Tarsem Dhaliwal, Iceland Foods group CEO and trustee of Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

“This incredible campaign will enable us to raise awareness to our customers and colleagues about mental health and help to end the stigma around it by empowering them to have life-saving conversations.

“Mental health is one of the biggest growing concerns in the UK, with 125 people per week losing their lives to suicide and bringing attention to it is key in stopping these preventable deaths.

“Our amazing colleagues will be taking part in several fundraising efforts in Iceland stores nationwide to help raise £300,000 to support CALM and the vital work they do. We’ll also have in-store messaging on display to help start those all-important conversations with our customers and help spread the message that life is always worth living,” Dhaliwal added.

The partnership is the latest cause to be championed by the supermarket’s charitable arm, which has raised more than £34m since it was founded in 1973, for causes including dementia care, deforestation and sepsis awareness.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation on a groundbreaking partnership to break the silence around suicide and bring hope and life-saving conversations to high streets and Iceland stores across the UK,” said CALM CEO Simon Gunning.

“It’s been a tough few years, and for many, it can feel like things aren’t going to get much better any time soon.

“This partnership with Iceland will raise awareness of CALM’s life-saving message and services with millions of people, providing support to anyone struggling and potentially saving lives. CALM is a lifeline for so many people right now, and with the support of Iceland, we can continue to reach more people than ever in our fight against suicide,” Gunning added.