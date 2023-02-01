Joanna Blythman
Joanna Blythman is a food journalist and author of Bad Food Britain.
- Comment & Opinion
Low traffic neighbourhoods are a death knell for independent stores and cafés
Councils forcing these schemes on residents are ignoring the concerns of traders, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Southern Co-op’s face recognition tech is an Orwellian step too far
Retailers should learn the lesson that more unmanned tills lead to more shoplifting, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Artificial flavourings are linked to obesity. They have no place in ‘artisan’ brands
A new study suggests added flavourings are potential contributors to the obesity epidemic, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
A cash-free society only benefits well-off shoppers and faceless financial companies
Independent merchants who want to support their local communities lose out in the switch to card-only payments, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Animal Rebellion’s anti-dairy tantrums won’t be as effective as a reasoned argument
Making your voice heard is a civil right, but protests won’t stop people drinking milk, says Joanna Blythman
- Comment & Opinion
Supermarkets are making a mockery of sourdough bread
The government has a perfect opportunity to tighten the definition of sourdough, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
The ‘Ecovado’ highlights the pitfalls of a plant-based diet. Just don’t ask me to eat one
The creation highlights the environmental damage caused by intensive crop production
- Comment & Opinion
As France bans use of meat terminology, vegan brands will have to get more creative
The French are leading the rebellion against the vegan movement’s appropriation of language, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Gene-edited foods shouldn’t be enabled in the UK while risks are ignored
Government is twisting science and mangling the concept of ‘natural’ to push through gene-edited foods, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Food charities should ditch low-quality processed food and focus on fresh, home-cooked meals
Food banks hand out too many low-quality products – but some organisations are thinking up innovative ways to get wholesome meals to those who need it, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Soft drinks sugar tax turns a blind eye to health damage from artificial sweeteners
Sweeteners may very well be indirectly feeding sugar addiction and overeating, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Tesco’s food counter closure shows end is nigh for this unconvincing theatre
Just 6% of shoppers use supermarket food counters, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
FSA cheese guidance demonstrates an over-reliance on pasteurisation
The latest NHS guidance for pregnant woman, drafted by the FSA, shows a lack of understanding of cheese properties, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Morrisons’ milk ‘sniff test’ returns power to consumers to trust their instincts with food
An abundance of product labelling has deskilled consumers and damaged our understanding of perishability, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Highly processed vegan meat alternatives can’t compare with the real deal
Meat sales are soaring despite the push for processed plant-based alternatives, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Borough Market reflects Britain’s burgeoning artisan food scene
Borough leaves the likes of La Boqueria and Markthal trailing in its wake, says Joanna Blythman
- Comment & Opinion
Morrisons’ sick pay cut for unvaccinated staff is unfair
Morrisons’ interfering mandate looks less like a thoughtful contribution to disease avoidance than a panicky attempt to bolster profits, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Not all frozen ready meals are created equal – some are as healthy as home-made
I avoid heavily processed ready meals but have belatedly discovered the benefits of frozen, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
Evidence on mask efficacy is still patchy. It’s time to move past these Covid comfort blankets
Continued adherence to face coverings and lockdowns ignores the real harm they cause, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This
- Comment & Opinion
A breath of fresh air in the debate about meat and carbon
It has been tiresome to see how the animal versus plant debate has been hindered by facile statistical measures, says Joanna Blythman, food journalist and author of Swallow This