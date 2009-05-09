Jonathan Pritchard
Analyst and partner at Oriel Securities
- News
Second Opinion: King has further battles to fight
Sainsbury's is returning to form - but can the momentum be maintained, asks Jonathan Pritchard
- News
Second Opinion: No salvation overseas for Tesco
From Hungary and Poland to the US, the empire faces challenging times, says Jonathan Pritchard
- News
Second Opinion: What's behind Tesco cost cuts?
Jonathan Pritchard asks whether Tesco's strategy is based on the recession - or overseas expansion
- News
Second Opinion: Tesco out of step with customers
And the multiple's move into discount tertiary ranges will not help, says Jonathan Pritchard
- News
Second Opinion: Faltering Tesco must work hard
The retailer says it's become more competitive but gross profits are falling, notes Jonathan Pritchard
- News
Second Opinion: Negative outlook for Sainsbury's
‘Fundamentals remain tricky’ as the supermarket makes the best of a tough job, finds Jonathan Pritchard
- Comment & Opinion
Second Opinion: In food retail, the dark is rising
As the gloom persists, investors should stay away from the supermarkets, says Jonathan Pritchard
- Comment & Opinion
And the forecast said it’d be sunny
Value may be up, but volume is down. The industry would be wise to keep inflation at the forefront of their minds when forecasting. The reporting season for the food producers has come to an end and it is clear that while overall sales growth in the...
- Comment & Opinion
Is Sir Terry’s fear well founded?
Second Opinion Jonathan Pritchard Is Sir Terry’s fear well founded?
- News
The reasons why Morrisons works
Morrisons' like-for-like sales growth has been more than twice that of its rivals and it's quickly gaining market share. So what is it doing right? The undisputed heavyweight food retail champion of the United Kingdom, by unanimous...
- News
Trust Tesco. The future is bright
Slowdown in sales? Tough times ahead? Not according to Tesco, which has given analysts confidence in a brighter outlook When Tesco talks, the stock market tends to listen and the unerringly bullish tone taken by the industry bellwether at...
- Comment & Opinion
Put these shares in your stockings
As the festive season approaches, the newspapers seem to be full of doom and gloom regarding consumer confidence. I've even heard it may be the worst retail Christmas for 25 years. These worries are completely overdone, especially where...
- Comment & Opinion
Mourinho's way? I'll take O'Neill's
Sitting and watching Stuart Rose present on M&S' excellent interims this week, it was hard not to notice how much credit he continually gave to the team beneath him. It was quite endearing, but more importantly, enlightening. Chief executives...
- News
Price competition is yesterday's war
Another trading statement from one of the majors, another report that inflation is back in the system. J Sainsbury announced that through July, August and September, deflation of 0.9% became inflation of 1%, hot on the heels of Tesco's remarks...