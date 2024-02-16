Lidl is looking for investors to build a portfolio of supermarkets which it will then lease back, in the first time it has sought such funding in the UK.

The discounter wants to boost its store opening programme with £91.16m in funding to build 12 supermarkets across the country.

In a funding pitch seen by The Grocer, the discounter is offering “a unique opportunity to acquire the freehold and fund the construction of 12 supermarkets let to Lidl GB”.

Lidl drastically scaled back its new store pipeline last year, from the usual 50 to just 25, saying it wanted to focus investment on growing warehouse capacity instead.

Debt held by Lidl’s parent the Schwarz Group is thought to have prompted a slowdown in investment in UK expansion amid soaring interest rates.

Outside investment to build new stores could give Lidl a way to get its estate expansion programme back on track.

It is the first time Lidl GB has sought such investment, preferring to own its stores – only about 20% of its roughly 960 UK stores are leasehold.

Lidl’s funding pitch specifies each store will be on a 25-year lease with a tenant break option at year 15. It says the lease will be subject to five yearly rent reviews based on open market values.

Rents per square foot will range from £12.83 to £19.18, the document says.

The document also specifies the 12 locations across the UK: Alexandria, Birmingham, Bovey Tracey, Bristol, Crediton, Downham Market, Hull, Manchester, Northampton, Reading, Redcar and Saffron Walden.

“We have long taken a flexible approach to delivering new sites with the core aim of giving all households access to a Lidl store,” said a Lidl spokeswoman.

Font Real Estate partner Tom Edson said investors had been “knocking on Lidl and Aldi’s door for six or seven years to propose something like this” but until now neither had shown interest.

However, he said the terms Lidl was proposing, with an initial net yield of 4.25%, were highly ambitious and the discounter would likely have to negotiate for a deal.

“Investors also often get discount for forward funding, because if I buy a built supermarket now, I get rent immediately, whereas for this deal you’re investing in a store which hasn’t been built yet,” he said.

“But the opportunity is extremely rare – nothing like this has been offered by Lidl in the UK before.”

Edson added: “I think they will definitely have interest. Lidl has said what they want and a property investor will now say ‘OK, we’ll buy them but this is what we want’.

“If they had put this portfolio on the market two to three years ago, they would have got that pricing. But all commercial property is cheaper than it was two years ago.”

The Lidl funding pitch sets out how it is the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket, with sales of £9.3bn in its 2023 financial year.