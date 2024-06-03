Lidl has appointed Joanna Gomer as its new marketing director, replacing Claire Farrant, who left to join BP in September last year.

Gomer has been promoted from the position of head of campaigns and media, which she had held at Lidl since 2020.

She joined the discounter in 2016 from Tesco, where she worked in various marketing roles, and was originally brought into Lidl to lead on its strategic partnerships, including with the FA.

Reporting to Lidl GB chief customer officer Peter de Roos, Gomer is now responsible for all marketing functions, including strategy and planning, campaigns and content, consumer communications and social media, creative and production, and digital.

“Jo is an expert at putting the customer at the heart of everything we do; a skill that’s been instrumental in driving Lidl’s phenomenal growth, and one that will continue to propel the brand forward as more shoppers choose Lidl,” said de Roos.

“We’re delighted to have Jo in the position.”

Gomer said: “Lidl is such an amazing brand to work on. I’ve loved the past eight years and what we’ve achieved, driving our personality and brand promise. I’ve got an incredible team who are brilliant at what they do, and I’m really excited for what the future holds and what we can achieve together.”