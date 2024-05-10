Lidl is giving workers their third pay rise in 12 months, in a move that will make it the joint-highest paying supermarket alongside Aldi.

From 1 June, Lidl workers will receive a minimum hourly rate of £13.65 in London and £12.40 across the rest of the country.

Aldi is set to introduce the same rates from the same date, though its announcement came back in March.

Both discounters currently pay £13.55 an hour in London and £12 an hour elsewhere.

Lidl said it was investing over £2.5m in the rise, having already ploughed £45m into pay increases in March 2024 and September 2023.

Lidl has been the fastest-growing bricks & mortar supermarket for eight months in a row, according to Kantar, taking its share to a record 8% in April, up from 7.6% a year earlier.

“As we continue to expand, we are welcoming more customers and attracting more colleagues into the business every day. It’s absolutely right, therefore, that we continue to offer industry-leading pay,” said Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell.

Lidl GB chief human resources officer Stephanie Rogers said: “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits.

“We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, whilst attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that.”