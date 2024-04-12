Peperami’s ‘Animal’ has been around since 1991. He’s a pretty simple character, really, and remains the energetic focus of the brand’s new ad.

A bored bloke is struggling not to nod off while enduring a particularly dull online meeting. His mind transforms him to ‘the snack wormhole’, where Peperami’s mascot chants aggressively about meat and laughs maniacally.

It feels a bit late to be acknowledging the working-from-home trend, while the wormhole itself is rather unimaginatively imagined – it’s just some green clouds.

But Animal still demands attention – and there are some funny details (check out the name of our hero’s boss and look closely at the pie chart he’s presenting). A series of cutdowns, meanwhile, showcase Peperami’s surprisingly divergent range.