Mark Dishman
Mark is The Grocer's chief sub-editor.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610232
- Email:
- mark.dishman@thegrocer.co.uk
- Comment and Opinion
McCain enlists dopey celebs to get a lesson in agriculture
Iain Stirling and Roman Kemp help McCain show off its pledge to commit to 100% regenerative farming by 2030
- Comment and Opinion
Poisoned: Netflix film shines light on America’s food safety troubles
Less lurid than you might expect, the documentary looks at why the US is struggling with e.coli and salmonella
- Comment and Opinion
Holy Moly seeks illicit thrills with ‘Colombian export’ campaign
Holy Moly looks to make a point about provenance in this controversial low-budget ad
- Comment and Opinion
Bad Gyal chills with a beer in Estrella Damm short film
Spanish pop star Bad Gyal eyes a boat party in Estrella Damm’s beautifully produced short
- Comment and Opinion
Coors’ pals keep fresh with help from the animals
Coors’ new ad wisely keeps its distinctive ‘mountain’ setting to remind us it does things differently
- Comment and Opinion
Is It Cake Too? Minor tweaks, specific skills, easily guessed imitations
The object-or-cake trend was already old hat by the time the first one came out
- Comment and Opinion
‘Skipton Alfie’ sings about his loyalty to Yorkshire Tea
Alfie gives us a two-and-a-half-minute song about taking Yorkshire Tea with him on his lads’ holiday
- Comment and Opinion
Dolmio’s pasta puppets encourage tentative chefs
Puppets have made a comeback in the sauce brand’s new ad – but the dodgy Italian accents haven’t
- Comment and Opinion
David Essex soundtracks the story of Philadelphia’s pals
A left-field soundtrack – ‘Hold Me Close’ by David Essex – gives Philadelphia’s latest ad a distinctive feel
- Comment and Opinion
Flamin’ Hot: fun, feelgood, but fatally false film fare
The last movie you expect to come to mind when watching the rags to riches story of the man behind a Cheeto flavour is Goodfellas
- Comment and Opinion
Heineken celebrates 150 years of wrongness
Heineken is 150! And it has seemingly only just noticed that its name is tricky to spell
- Comment and Opinion
Rekorderlig does cider differently with ‘Refreshingly Swedish’ ad
Summer is here, bringing with it the usual cluster of cider ads
- Comment and Opinion
Peroni finds paradise in the everyday in brand extension ad
Beautiful people, beautifully dressed, sipping crisp lager in the sunshine. We must be on the Riviera
- Comment and Opinion
Thatchers gets animated about the perfect pint of cider
It’s back with an animated ad that again focuses on the brand’s attention to detail
- Comment and Opinion
Morrisons grannies usher in return of ‘More Reasons’ strapline
Morrisons has brought back its no-brainer brand name pun
- Comment and Opinion
Lynx’s goat makes the case for Africa
Strongbow’s purple creature is perhaps the most memorable ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) in advertising so far, but there’s room for more
- Comment and Opinion
Frosty Jack’s has handy solution to brand ambassador problem
It’s tricky to market ‘cheap booze’, but Frosty Jack’s has come up with an ingenious approach
- Comment and Opinion
Shaken Udder’s judge sets the bar for courtroom fun
Shaken Udder is making its TV debut with an ad called ‘Do what makes you happy’ – set in a courtroom
- Comment and Opinion
Marmite’s elaborate faux documentary causes confusion
We meet parents-to-be submitting to hospital tests to see if their babies will be Marmite lovers or haters
- Comment and Opinion
Tango joins in parody fun to gain illicit-feeling edge
Irn-Bru has set a high bar with its movie parodies. Now another purveyor of orangey drinks is getting in on the act