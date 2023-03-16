Premium ingredients and condiments maker Belazu has given its extensive portfolio a radical makeover, axing the familiar olive-green lids and detailing in favour of a sky-blue logo and black lids.

Its labels’ have also been given a sleeker, contemporary look with stylish typography and more white space.

This was “a nod back to the foundations of the brand… inspired by the seas and sky of the Med, where the company was born”, it said.

The new-look packs will begin to roll out this month across all Belazu’s retail and foodservice products.

The brand’s revamp project began in June 2022 – “and considering we have 500 products, this is a ridiculously short amount of time to have completed this work”, said marketing director Chris Busher. The new look would “make it really clear to consumers that they’re buying the same as chefs, be it oils, vinegars, pastes, pestos, nuts, condiments, antipasti, tahini, rice or grains”.