Bol has unveiled a new “lifestyle-centric” positioning as part of its first major brand refresh in eight years.

Its old strapline, ‘Eat plants, love life’, has been replaced with a new one, ‘Bring on life’, which aims to reflect the “wealth of lifestyle benefits” offered by its product range, shifting focus away from its plant-based ingredients.

The brand’s artwork has also been updated, with plants “swapped out for people” to deliver an “aspirational lifestyle look and feel”, according to Bol.

Bol’s Power Shake range has also undergone a refresh with new products in the pipeline.

The redesign aimed to help Bol stay “culturally connected with shoppers in an ever-saturated category”, it said.

It focused on the “positive benefits of plant-based nutrition” and the “feelings meals can create” to empower people to “feel able to bring their best to any situation”, said Bol founder Paul Brown.

“The category has evolved hugely since we started the Bol journey, and we need to stay one step ahead in terms of connecting with consumer trends and ensuring we continue to energise the category as leaders of the plant-based space,” said Brown.

“While shoppers are more health-conscious than ever, they’re also increasingly time-poor. Bol wants to become the easy route to a positive choice for a target audience who don’t always have the time for scratch cooking.”

The redesign will be backed by a £1m marketing campaign, spanning influencer activations, mass sampling and OOH advertising across London tube stations, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Holborn.