BrewDog has teamed up with Morrisons to launch cans of Punk IPA in its original packaging.

Punk Retro IPA, introduced to celebrate the retailer’s 125th anniversary, will be available in stores until 6 August (rsp: £7/4x440ml).

First brewed by BrewDog in 2007, Punk IPA has undergone several evolutions in both its visual identity and recipe over the past 17 years. Its abv has been cut from 6.0%, to 5.4%, while BrewDog has itself rebranded twice – in 2014 and 2020 respectively.

However, while the packaging of the original Punk IPA has been recreated by BrewDog, the liquid inside cans of Punk Retro IPA remains unchanged from the beer’s current recipe.

BrewDog credits Punk IPA for being the beer that turbocharged both its own growth, and that of the wider UK craft beer market.

“We owe it all to Punk,” said the brewer’s CMO Lauren Carrol. “When Punk IPA first launched, nobody could have anticipated how important it would be to the British craft beer market.

“Without Punk, there wouldn’t be BrewDog, and relaunching the beer in its original packaging is a wonderful way to look back and celebrate how far we’ve come.”

Harry Ball, buyer for craft beer and ale at Morrisons, added: “We’re thrilled that BrewDog will be bringing back its original IPA can design to celebrate our big 125.

“Taking it back to where it all began, customers can enjoy the craft beer for a limited time, so stock up fast and join us in celebrating our 125th year!”