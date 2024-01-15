Clipper Teas is to launch a new integrated marketing campaign promoting the ethical credentials of its teas.

The Ecotone UK-owned brand will press live on its largest campaign to date this week.

The ‘There’s Tea, Then There’s Good Tea’ campaign would comprise an investment of more than £1m across TV, video on demand, out of home and social, according to Clipper.

It featured “a new dancing bird and catchy song” that extols the merits of choosing Fairtrade and organic tea.

The adverts would appear on ITV1, Sky and C4, as well as through VoD services (4oD, ITVX and Sky), reaching a predicted audience of over 25 million consumers, Clipper said.

“Vibrant visuals” of the dancing bird would also appear in out-of-home locations near Waitrose and Tesco stores, while a limited-edition on-pack promotion would also run throughout January and February.

The promotion would offer shoppers the chance to win prizes including “eco-friendly family retreats and nature-exploring accessories” such as wellies and tea flasks.

All entrants would also receive a free subscription to All Trails+, an outdoor activity app which hosts a database of trail maps, the B Corp-certified tea company added.

“Over the years it’s been a challenge to define a marketing strategy that encompasses all the good that Clipper stands for as a brand and brings to the tea category,” said Adele Ward, Clipper Teas marketing director at Ecotone UK. “With our new campaign we’ve developed a striking and memorable advertisement that heroes the goodness of Clipper, while campaigning for the protection of biodiversity.

“We want to persuade more consumers to question their tea choices as not all tea is fair or natural, and reconnect them to nature. Once people re-engage with nature, the more they see the benefits and want to do more to protect it.”

The campaign comes as Clipper prepares to celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade (the company was one of the organisation’s founding partners) and its 40th anniversary in 2024.