Shoppers can bag themselves a personalised Diet Coke as part of a new promotion by the brand running from July to September.

A selection of more than 150 named Diet Coke cans and bottles would roll into stores from early July, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said.

For those whose names are not featured in-store, a QR code on pack will offer up the chance to win one of 4,000 further bespoke personalised cans via the Coca-Cola app.

All entries would also be entered into a weekly draw to win further prizes including hotel, spa and shopping experiences worth up to £5,000, CCEP said.

To coincide with the promotion, an experiential Diet Coke relaxation zone is to pop up in central London and Manchester locations this summer. Fans can book in to visit the experience – which includes free sampling and manicure appointments – through the Coca-Cola app.

“We know how much our fans love a Diet Coke break – taking time for themselves in the midst of their busy lives – so, it made perfect sense for us to make that time even more special,” said Louise Maugest, senior marketing director for Diet Coke.

Rob Yeomans, vice president of commercial development at CCEP added: “We know that Diet Coke has millions of incredibly loyal fans, making it core to our customers’ soft drink ranges. In fact, 32% of Diet Coke drinkers are brand exclusive and would drop out of cola if Diet Coke wasn’t available.

“That’s why our fans are front and centre of our brand activity, offering something personalised which will also help drive sales for our customers.”

The activity comes after Diet Coke launched its new campaign and brand platform ‘Love What You Love, By You’, earlier this year.