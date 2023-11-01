Argos will tonight (1 November) launch its Christmas advert on ITV featuring the stars of its Coronation Street ads, Connie the doll and Trevor the T-rex.

Piggybacking on the Barbie fever that swept the globe this year, Connie dons a pink sequin jumpsuit and her long blonde hair while dancing to Chic’s disco hit Le Freak.

The advert was developed by The&Partnership, directed by Traktor and animated by Untold, with the characters voiced by People Just Do Nothing’s Ruth Bratt and This Country’s Charlie Cooper.

Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: “There was no better way to show off what you can find at Argos this Christmas than bringing back our loveable and family-friendly characters Connie and Trevor.

“In a festive-themed adventure, the dynamic duo spotlight just a few of the incredible products our customers can buy this Christmas, and bring them to life in a witty and playful way – igniting the Christmas joy our customers can find at Argos.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, creative directors at The&Partnership, said: “We wanted to pull out all the stops for the latest Argos instalment. It is Christmas after all. So we teamed Connie up with some stylish merch, a world-class choreographer, and a remix of one of the best disco tracks of all time. Surely nothing could go wrong?”

Fans of the ad will also be able to catch ”a suite of TikTok films that show Connie and Trevor like never before”.