Since it dropped its borderline offensive puppet family six years ago, Dolmio has come up with some innovative adverts – one starring Dominic West, and one establishing the ‘battle of dinnertime’ concept.

Puppets have made a comeback in the sauce brand’s new ad – but the dodgy Italian accents haven’t, thankfully. Instead, we meet Jeff, who’s got some Dolmio bubbling in the pan when he’s struck with inspiration: could he jazz it up with a bit of paprika? A sentient mass of spaghetti encourages him, though a giant penne is less keen.

Jeff takes the plunge, with pleasing results. It seems risky for Dolmio to suggest its sauce isn’t inherently flavoursome enough – but it cleverly positions the brand as a reliable starting point for those with tentatively cheffy aspirations.