As the Taylor Swift Eras Tour juggernaut draws to an end in the UK, there are several lessons for food and drink brands that want to show off their dedication to their favourite musicians, sports teams or whatever else they love.

Where there is passion, there’s potential. Food and drink brands have an opportunity to be affordable symbols that help fans celebrate their idols. Mintel consumer research shows 37% of UK followers/frequent viewers of posts from social media personalities were encouraged to buy food or drink by a sponsored post. Food and drink emerged as the most popular category to influence what they buy via this marketing technique – higher than clothes or beauty/hygiene products.

The first step of fan marketing is to find authentic connections between what a brand values and what its fans value. Today’s fans will call out when something feels forced. So it’s crucial to get the theme, audience and timing right – especially in an age when topics can go viral and then disappear just as quickly.

One way to turbo-boost fan-based marketing is to highlight ‘official’ and ‘unofficial’ consumption occasions for fans. Food and drink brands have a long tradition of special packaging, marketing campaigns or new products released in time for sports tournaments. Brands can amplify what they’re already doing for ‘unofficial’ events that are important to non-sports fans, including campaigns timed to coincide with release dates for a new album, TV show, or movie.

These ‘unofficial holiday’ campaigns can go local, too. Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuit brand, for example, capitalised on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Australia by releasing limited-edition ‘Tay Tam’ biscuit packs, which were given away to Swifties arriving for the concert at Melbourne airport and near the concert venue.

Another area to explore is women’s sports, as they begin to receive similar media attention and viewership to men’s sports. Here, sponsorships can improve awareness. Mintel consumer research finds 58% of Brits agree brand sponsorship plays a positive role in the development of women’s sports. Women’s football is already increasing in popularity, and there’s potential to reach more sports fans with partnerships beyond mainstream sports, such as the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Brands can help foster communities by exploring the unexpected links between food and drink brand fans and the things they love. Collaborations will help fans find unique ways to express their individual passions and connect with fellow enthusiasts. However, authenticity and creativity will be essential for successful campaigns that truly connect with fans.