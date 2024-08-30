Autumn is upon us in Hello Fresh’s new family-focused campaign: the ad’s initial delivery takes place on a dark evening. Gloomy.

But it’s not dwelt upon. We instead cycle through a seemingly endless lineup of kitchens and dining rooms, each decorated uniquely. The idea is that the company provides “recipe boxes delivered for every family’s style” – so there’s a sporty family who appreciate “speedy prep”, while those living with a Mondrian-style décor welcome “balance”.

What does that mean, though? And what are we meant to make of the glittery disco home, or the weird blue-and-yellow room populated by vegetarians?

Despite the clever production design, it’s pretty hard to make out what any of the food looks like. Ultimately, the ad leaves the viewer with too much to do.