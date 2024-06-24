This article will be updated as more launches are announced

From exclusive product collaborations to significant charitable donations, major players like Deliveroo, Co-op, Britvic, Sysco GB, and Tesco are all demonstrating their commitment to diveristy, inclusivity and equality

As Pride Month 2024 continues this June, the grocery industry is stepping up with an array of new launches, initiatives and charitable partnerships to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh has teamed up with Akt, the UK’s nationwide LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity, by donating £10,000 from its sales this June. Inspired by the Pride flag, the meal kit delivery provider has introduced a range of colourful recipes for its June menu, including Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese with Crispy Sage Crumb and Miso Mushroom Rigatoni with Spinach and Cheese.

The Pride menu is available through the HelloFresh website and app until 30 June, with prices starting at £3.15 per person.

Co-op

Co-op’s LGBTQ+ colleague network, Respect, is engaging in numerous activities throughout Pride Month. Initiatives include launching a quarterly newsletter, hosting two colleague panels, taking over Co-op Radio every Saturday night, and supporting over 40 Pride events across the UK.

These activities aim to foster inclusivity and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community within the workplace and beyond. The Co-op is also introducing a new e-learning module to support trans and non-binary colleagues.

Britvic

Britvic is celebrating Pride Month by supporting LGBTQIA+ initiatives across its brands. Robinsons is backing LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity Akt and Sparkle – the national transgender charity.

Ballygowan mineral water is sponsoring Limerick LGBTQ Pride and later this year at GroceryAid’s D&I in Grocery LIVE! event, Britvic and PepsiCo employees will discuss diverse families on a panel.

Sysco GB

Sysco is sponsoring Ashford’s first-ever Pride celebration on 22 June. “Ashford has been the home of Brakes for almost half a century, and we want to support our local community,” says Paul Nieduszynski, CEO of Sysco GB. “As a business, we want people to be proud of who they are. Our sponsorship of Ashford Pride is testament to our commitment to creating a diverse workforce where everyone is welcome.”

This sponsorship is part of a broader Pride Month programme that includes visible support through social media logo changes across Brakes, Fresh Direct, Medina Foodservice and KFF, as well as the rollout of ‘Progress Pride’ pedestrian crossings and site signage to further sites, following the successful additions of Fresh Direct’s Bicester depot and KFF’s Aylesford depot in 2023.

As part of its 2024 programme, Sysco GB’s LGBTQ+ colleague resource group Spectrum will be fundraising for Akt charity.

VK

RTD alcohol brand VK has announced a partnership with Ask For Clive to support venues in creating welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ customers.

VK commissioned research found that 80% of LGBTQ+ respondants indicated a preference to spend more money in bars that actively prioritise inclusivity. As the official RTD partner of Ask For Clive, VK is sponsoring 1,000 venues to become part of the Ask For Clive programme, with those who sign up receiving the Ask For Clive training pack and in-venue display items.

“VK’s mission is to bring people together to share unforgettable experiences, and we want to help create a more inclusive experience for pub and bar goers across the U.K,” says Daniella Mulvey, senior brand manager at VK. ”We’re working with our customers to help create spaces free from discrimination through our partnership with Ask for Clive, and are dedicated to championing inclusivity within the on-trade industry.

“The research results are clear, a huge percentage of LGBTQ+ drinkers are both visiting, and spending more in venues that actively support diversity and inclusivity. By implementing LGBTQ+ inclusivity policies, bars and pubs not only foster a sense of belonging, but also cultivate a loyal customer base. Those that don’t, risk losing custom both now and in the future.”

Tesco

Tesco is donating £100K to LGBTQ+ charities Notaphase, Give Out, and Just Like Us, and 5% of sales from its F&F Pride range to Switchboard.

Tesco will also support 20 Pride events across the UK, including London and Brighton.

“We want everyone from all our LGBTQ+ communities to thrive at Tesco and feel like they belong,” says Kelvin Anderson, chair of the LGBTQ+ at Tesco colleague network. ”Pride is a real highlight for our colleagues, customers and our LGBTQ+ at Tesco network. I’m so proud that we are donating to these amazing organisations as part of our support.”

Honest Burger x Brooklyn Brewery

Honest Burgers has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery and Thiccc Sauce to launch the Brooklyn Stonewall Inn Edition burger for Pride Month. Available from 4 June to 1 July, the burger features a BBQ steak sauce made with Brooklyn’s new Stonewall Inn IPA. The beer is the official beer of The Stonewall Inn NYC, where Pride began in 1969, and directly supports the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), a charity supporting LGBTQ+ communities and grassroots initiatives globally.

For every burger sold, Honest Burgers will donate 25p to MindOut – UK a charity supporting the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is marking Pride Month with the launch of The Open Kitchen, an initiative designed to mentor and support aspiring LGBTQIA+ chefs. The delivery giant has committed up to £15,000 to The Open Kitchen Fund, which will sponsor up to five chefs to complete training courses at Lynx Educate or Leiths School of Food and Wine.

The initiative took place in at the begining of the month and saw professional chefs from LGBTQIA+ owned Deliveroo partners The Athenian and Nanny Bill’s mentor up-and-coming talent. Over the two days, the budding chefs participated in masterclasses, learning to create dishes like The Athenian’s Chicken Gyros Wrap and Courgette Fritters, and Nanny Bill’s The Dalston Dip and Aggy Fries. These dishes were available on Deliveroo for customers to purchase, with proceeds going to The Open Kitchen Fund.

Booker Group

In October, Booker Group added ’LGBTQ+ at Booker’ new colleague network – created to advocate and support colleagues who identify as part of the community.

This month it launched its Pride Vehicle HGV into its fleet – a lorry with rainbow flag and slogan design. The group posted on Linkedin: ”This vehicle symbolises our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. It serves as a reminder that no matter who you are or who you love, you are welcome and valued in our community. Let’s drive towards a future where love knows no boundaries and acceptance knows no limits.”