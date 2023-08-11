Love Island narrator Iain Stirling stars in McCain’s new ad, which shows off its pledge to commit to 100% regenerative farming by 2030.

Stirling visits McCain spud farmer Imogen Stanley at her Oxfordshire holding. She explains how less soil cultivation equals less carbon leakage, and the benefits to the land of planting wild flowers and rotating crops.

In an accompanying online film, Roman Kemp gets a similar lesson. The videos rather overdo the celebs’ dopey urbanism – Stirling supposedly confuses a spade and a fork, while Kemp pretends to think box-fresh white trainers are suitable farmwear – but they represent a demographic to whom the concept of regenerative agriculture may be new.

Stanley is a real find, gamely playing along with the bantz and explaining the eco stuff eloquently.

A reminder that climate change threatens the future of the beloved chip doesn’t do any harm, either.