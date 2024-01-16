A major rebrand for Pepsi is to arrive in stores this spring, UK manufacturer & distributor Britvic has confirmed.

The overhaul, which features a new logo, colour palette and typeface for the soft drink, was unveiled by brand owner PepsiCo in March last year, and has already rolled out in North America.

At the time, PepsiCo said the first overhaul of its logo in 14 years was “unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi”.

It would appear across all formats sold in UK grocery, wholesale and convenience from March 2024, Britvic said this week.

New packaging visuals, in-store materials and display would accompany the rebrand, while a fully integrated campaign comprising TV, radio, out-of-home and experiential marketing would also support it, Britvic said.

The rebrand was “part of Pepsi’s vision to ensure long-term growth in the cola category”, which was worth £6bn in retail [NIQ 52 w/e 30 September 2023], the UK soft drinks maker added.

This category was “a major sales opportunity” in which retailers could maximise sales by stocking the rejuvenated Pepsi brand, said Britvic retail commercial director Ben Parker.

“The rebrand reflects Pepsi’s challenger mindset and drive to push culture forward whilst remaining iconic and timeless, with a new logo and visual identity,” he added. “The vibrant new look will grab the attention on the shelf, playing a key role in drawing younger consumers into the category.”