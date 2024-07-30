Plenish has taken over sponsorship of Channel 4’s breakfast programming from Moju.

The Britvic-owned alt dairy and juice shots brand has signed a deal with the broadcaster for an initial six-month sponsorship, commencing 1 August.

It will run four different idents between sitcoms such as The Simpsons and Frasier until the end of January 2025.

The idents each showed “a different Plenish product in entertaining morning scenarios” and would showcase both the brand’s plant-based ‘m*lks’ and health shots, Plenish said.

They would run over “key sales periods” including Organic September and Veganuary” and reach an estimated nine million people, it added.

The tie-up was “a huge milestone” for the Plenish brand, according to MD Russell Goodman.

“By encouraging consumers to create and maintain healthy daily rituals with Plenish, we want to increase the frequency of purchase among existing buyers, while future-proofing the category and recruiting new shoppers into the plant-based and functional wellness space,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Moju, meanwhile, confirmed it was stepping away from Channel 4, a year after penning a deal to front the broadcaster’s breakfast scheduling.

“It’s great to see brands raising awareness of the growing functional shots category,” the spokeswoman said. “Channel 4 was a fantastic partner to kick-start the nation to build our fresh and fiery shots into their daily routine.

“We’ve got exciting plans to shake up even more mornings with a bigger and bolder multi-channel campaign launching soon,” she added.