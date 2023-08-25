Previously Ritz has made much of Irving Berlin’s ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’ – a good fit, obviously, but perhaps too posh for the brand. A 2017 effort voiced by Alexander Armstrong was a bit generic, meanwhile.

This one is much better, positioning Ritz as a quick and easy treat for guests. The ad shows a family in the early stages of preparing for a visit from some pals when – horror of horrors – the doorbell rings. They’re early! We’re then treated to a funny, cleverly choreographed, quick and cheeky clean-up operation, before our hosts coolly brush off the sheepish “sorry we’re early” from their visitors.

House-proud Brits will surely find it relatable – and the ‘ready when you aren’t’ slogan reinforces the heritage brand’s reliability, too.