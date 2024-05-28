Sainsbury’s has teamed up with Diet Coke to offer shoppers the chance to win £100 worth of Nectar points.

The retailer has slashed the price of 24x300ml packs of Diet Coke by 37% to £6.75 for Nectar card holders between 29 May and 18 June.

The saving – available in superstores and online – comes alongside a competition to win an exclusive Nectar prize draw. A total of 100 hand-painted ‘Nectar Purple’ Diet Coke cans have been hidden inside packs across Sainsbury’s stores.

Shoppers that buy a pack containing one of the limited-edition cans would win £100 worth of Nectar points to spend online or in store, Sainsbury’s said.

Sainsbury’s chief food commercial officer Rhian Bartlett described the offer as “the first exclusive Nectar product prize draw of its kind”.

“Our customers are huge fans of Diet Coke, so we’re thrilled to offer them this incredible price, saving over a third with Nectar prices just in time for the warmer weather,” he added.

Since first rolling out Nectar Prices in April 2023, Sainsbury’s has been rapidly expanding the scheme to cover many more products in stores.

Last month, the retailer said it was now offering Nectar Prices on over 6,000 products and the scheme was saving customers an average of £12 on a £80 shop.

And last week, it won the Grocer 33 after the methodology was changed to allow ‘loyalty prices’ in ranking the cheapest supermarket each week.

The Grocer elected to change its approach to the Grocer 33 after commissioning new research on loyalty schemes.

The research showed shoppers had broadly favourable views towards member-only pricing, and the programmes had been near universally adopted, with 94% of shoppers a member of at least one supermarket loyalty scheme.