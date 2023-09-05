Independent salad chain Kaleido Rolls is hoping to exploit the popularity of Pret a Manger’s coffee subscription, by launching a marketing campaign that encourages Club Pret members to switch.
As part of the campaign – which it has dubbed a “disloyalty programme” – any customer who presents a valid Club Pret membership card in a Kaleido store throughout September will be offered one of Kaleido’s sushi-style salad rolls on the house.
“It’s time to cheat on Pret! Our disloyalty programme is a fun way to encourage customers to give Kaleido Rolls a go and explore the unexplored,” said Kaleido Rolls co-founder Laura Mimoun. “Who knows – they might even discover their new favourite lunch spot.”
London-based Kaleido was launched in 2017 as an alternative to typical lunch options like salads or sandwiches. Instead, it offers a selection of rolled salads, which are wrapped in rice paper and can be eaten without a knife and fork. The chain has kiosks in Harrod’s Food Hall, St Pancras, Canary Wharf and St Paul as well as a new flagship store on Kingly Street in London, as well as a site in the Netherlands.
While the brand is aiming to get a marketing boost through the campaign, Kaleido also seeks to highlight the challenges facing smaller businesses in the wake of Brexit, Covid-19 and dealing with high levels of inflation. It aims “to break the lunch hour pattern of stepping into a multibillion-pound chain, who are luring customers in with discounts and bundles,” the business said.
Pret relaunched its coffee subscription as Club Pret in April. The scheme, which as of 5 September offers customers a 20% discount on food as well as up to five barista prepared drinks a day, has proven immensely popular, with more than 17.8 million customers having redeemed the offer during the first three months of its overhaul.
Pret declined to comment on the campaign.
No comments yet