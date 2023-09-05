Independent salad chain Kaleido Rolls is hoping to exploit the popularity of Pret a Manger’s coffee subscription, by launching a marketing campaign that encourages Club Pret members to switch.

As part of the campaign – which it has dubbed a “disloyalty programme” – any customer who presents a valid Club Pret membership card in a Kaleido store throughout September will be offered one of Kaleido’s sushi-style salad rolls on the house.

“It’s time to cheat on Pret! Our disloyalty programme is a fun way to encourage customers to give Kaleido Rolls a go and explore the unexplored,” said Kaleido Rolls co-founder Laura Mimoun. “Who knows – they might even discover their new favourite lunch spot.”

London-based Kaleido was launched in 2017 as an alternative to typical lunch options like salads or sandwiches. Instead, it offers a selection of rolled salads, which are wrapped in rice paper and can be eaten without a knife and fork. The chain has kiosks in Harrod’s Food Hall, St Pancras, Canary Wharf and St Paul as well as a new flagship store on Kingly Street in London, as well as a site in the Netherlands.

While the brand is aiming to get a marketing boost through the campaign, Kaleido also seeks to highlight the challenges facing smaller businesses in the wake of Brexit, Covid-19 and dealing with high levels of inflation. It aims “to break the lunch hour pattern of stepping into a multibillion-pound chain, who are luring customers in with discounts and bundles,” the business said.

Pret relaunched its coffee subscription as Club Pret in April. The scheme, which as of 5 September offers customers a 20% discount on food as well as up to five barista prepared drinks a day, has proven immensely popular, with more than 17.8 million customers having redeemed the offer during the first three months of its overhaul.

Pret declined to comment on the campaign.