Journalists at The Grocer pride themselves on their industry knowledge almost as much as their enthusiasm for booze. But this writer must confess to not having heard of St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

The brand’s hiring of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner fixes that. Dolled up to the nines in a posh bar, the glamorous actress turns a barman’s head. The ad winks to her recent high-profile divorce: she tells him she’s looking for “something different, fresh, fun”. Her list of demands continues – “bright, bubbly, welcome at any party” and so on.

It turns out a St-Germain Hugo Spritz is her perfect partner, rather than a new fella. A dash of fourth wall-breaking humour (plus a superfluous ‘credits sequence’ for the ad) makes the conceit seem knowing, rather than corny.

Turner’s performance and top-notch production values ensure the brand will live long in the memory. The drink looks nice, too.