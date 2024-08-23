“If you like piña coladas, and gettin’ caught in the rain…” Rupert Holmes’ 1979 banger Escape couldn’t be a better choice to soundtrack a Malibu ad, its perfection eclipsing its obviousness.

The brand would also struggle to find a better poolside partner than Tom Daley. Beloved, bemuscled and recently bemedalled, the diver puts the ‘ass’ into ambassador here with a cheeky close-up on his knitted swimming trunks.

Seemingly enjoying his retirement in the sun, Daley puts down his drink, tosses his robe aside, and struts to the diving board. Then, in a bracing rug pull, he peers into the water to read a stat: one in four UK drownings involve alcohol. Sensibly, Tom turns tail and heads back to the sunloungers – revealing a smart slogan.

The ad is produced in partnership with the Royal Life Saving Society, and encourages holidaymakers to have fun safely, rather than lecturing or scaring them. And the knitted swimwear is available for purchase, too.